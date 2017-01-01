Jan 27, 2017



Eurocom launches 15.6” Tornado F5 Workstation with support for socket Intel Xeon E3-1200 v5 series CPUs, MXM 3.0b NVIDIA Quadro graphics, 64 GB memory and 8 TB SSD storage



Contact:

Braden Taylor

613-656-7961

btaylor@eurocom.com



Eurocom has launched the Tornado F5 Mobile Workstation powered by Intel Xeon E5 1200 V5 series processors, up to 64 GB of DDR4 memory, up to 8 TB RAIDable storage and MXM 3.0b NVIDIA Quadro graphics options up to M5000M for the ultimate tool for on the go professionals.



Utilizing the Intel C236 chipset and LGA 1151 socket allows the EUROCOM Tornado F5 Workstation to support professional grade Intel Xeon E3 1200 v5 processors that offer versatility across diverse workloads and are supercharged for efficiency, performance and rock solid reliability. They support workloads for cloud, high performance computing, networking and storage.



The EUROCOM Tornado F5 Workstation offers a complete range of graphics cards from NVIDIA Quadro M1000M, M3000M, M4000M and M5000M, through an MXM 3.0b slot, to give our customers the exact professional graphics performance level for their needs. Eurocom offers the NVIDIA Quadro mobile product family because it offers a complete range of graphics options with unmatched performance and quality for the most demanding professional users on the go.



“We are ecstatic to offer our highly demanding, professional customers another professional grade product like the Tornado F5 Workstation so our fans have the tools to do their job brilliantly. The 15.6” aluminum alloy, heavy duty chassis is fully upgradeable and configurable allowing customers to choose the exact components they need and to extend the lifespan of their machine with upgrades and repairs if needed.” Mark Bialic, Eurocom President.



Two M.2 SSD PCIe x2/x4 or SATA SSD and one 9.5mm SATA3 6Gb/s storage drive is also supported to offer a great combination of up to 8 TB capacity and blazing speed. Four memory slots are available to support up to 64 GB of DDR4 SODIMM.



Customers have a 15.6” FHD matte display and a 4K matte display to choose from as well.



Graphics Options

- 2GB GDDR5; NVIDIA Quadro M1000M (N16P-Q1); 512 CUDA; OpenGL; MXM 3.0a; 40W

- 4GB GDDR5; NVIDIA Quadro M3000M (N16E-Q1); 1024 CUDA; OpenGL; MXM 3.0b; 75W

- 4GB GDDR5; NVIDIA Quadro M4000M (N16E-Q3); 1280 CUDA; OpenGL 4.5; MXM 3.0b; 100W

- 8GB GDDR5; NVIDIA Quadro M5000M (N16E-Q5); 1536 CUDA; OpenGL; MXM 3.0b; 100W



Processor

The EUROCOM Tornado F5 Workstation is driven by a complete line of optional 4 core and 8 thread Intel Xeon E3 V5 processors, based on the LGA 1151 processor socket and C236 chipset.



Processor Options:

- Xeon E3-1240 v5; 4C/8T; 8MB L3; 3.5GHz; FCLGA1151; 14nm; 80W

- Xeon E3-1270 v5; 4C/8T; 8MB L3; 3.6GHz; FCLGA1151; 14nm; 80W

- Xeon E3-1280 v5; 4C/8T; 8MB L3; 3.7GHz; FCLGA1151; 14nm; 80W



Memory

Up to 64GB of superfast DDR4-3000 SODIMM memory is also supported via four memory slots.



Storage and RAID

Solid State drives with RAID capability are supported in the Tornado. Support for up to 8 terabytes of storage and RAID 0,1 capability gives users the ultimate in performance or redundancy.



Two M.2 SSD PCIe x2/x4 or SATA SSD and one 9.5mm SATA3 6Gb/s storage drive is also supported to offer a great combination of capacity and speed.



Power

Equipped with an 8cells; 14.4V 5225mAh/75.24Wh lithium-ion swappable battery pack, which offers upwards of 1.5 hours or backup power in case of electricity failure, which allows for safe and secure shutdown after power loss. External 230 W or 330W AC Adapter / power supplies are available.



EUROCOM Tornado F5 Workstation Specifications

Display: 15.6" (39.62cm); FHD 1920-by-1080 pixels; IPS; eDP; LCD panel

Heavy Duty Mechanical Design Chassis: Aluminium Alloy (Back Cover and Top Case) and German manufactured resins (Front Cover and Bottom Case)

Weight: 2.92kg / 6.45 lbs w/ battery

Chipset: Intel C236 Workstation Chipset

Processor: XEON E3-1200 V5 series; socket based; LGA1151; up to 91W TDP

LAN Adapter: 1GbE on board; Qualcomm/Atheros E2500

Memory: up to 64GB; four 260-pin SODIMM sockets; DDR4-2133/2400/3000/3200

Storage: up to 8TB of storage with 3 physical drives: 2x M.2 PCIe x2/x4 (NVMe) or SATA SSD and 1x HDD/SSD (9.5mm) SATA3 6Gb/s

RAID Technology: RAID 0/1 with 2x NVMe SSDs

VGA Technology: upgradeable MXM 3.0; NVIDIA Quadro: M1000M, M3000M, M4000M or M5000M; up to 150W TDP; discrete GPU only (no Optimus)

Display Support: up to 4 active displays including internal LCD; up to 3840x2160 @ 60Hz

Card Reader: 6-in-1: UHS-II interface; MMC/RSMMC/SD/mini SD/SDHC/SDXC; Push-Push

Keyboard and Touchpad: Anti-ghosting backlit multi-colour 7-colour keyboard with seperate numeric keypad; TouchPad with multi-gesture and scrolling; W/A/S/D Gaming key

Ports: 3x USB 3.0; 1x USB 3.1 type C (Thunderbolt 3); 1x DP 1.2; 1x HDMI 2.0; 1x Headphone; 1x Microphone-in; 1x S/PDIF (digital); 1x Line-in; 1x RJ-45 LAN; 1x DC-in

Audio: High Definition Audio; S/PDIF Digital Output; Built in microphone; Built in two 2W speakers; Sound Blaster X-FI MB3; External 7.1CH output (headphone, mic, line-in and S/PDIF).

Battery: 8cells; 14.4V 5225mAh/75.24Wh Li-Ion; up to 130 minutes

Dimensions: 390x266x39.8mm / 15.6x10.64x1.59-inch



About Eurocom:

Eurocom is the leading developer of long lifespan, fully upgradable notebooks, as well as, high-performance mobile workstations and servers since 1989. Eurocom prides itself as an Industry leader in providing ground-breaking technology and continues to engineer innovative solutions that inspire individuals and companies to new growth and development. For more information on Eurocom please visit us at www.eurocom.com.

